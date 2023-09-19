Le Terraza Mankato closing at the end of September

Le Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar in Mankato will close its doors at the end of the month.

The Madison Ave restaurant announced the closure in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The post says the closure was decided after “months of discussion.”

“As of now, we aim to refocus and begin other restaurant-related projects to explore new concepts and ideas,” says the post. “For the time being, we will only be operating at the New Ulm and Redwood Falls locations.”