Le Terraza Mankato closing at the end of September
September 19, 2023 12:13PM CDT
Le Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar in Mankato will close its doors at the end of the month.
The Madison Ave restaurant announced the closure in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
The post says the closure was decided after “months of discussion.”
“As of now, we aim to refocus and begin other restaurant-related projects to explore new concepts and ideas,” says the post. “For the time being, we will only be operating at the New Ulm and Redwood Falls locations.”