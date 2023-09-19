River 105 River 105 Logo

Le Terraza Mankato closing at the end of September

September 19, 2023 12:13PM CDT
La Terraza

Le Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar in Mankato will close its doors at the end of the month.

The Madison Ave restaurant announced the closure in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The post says the closure was decided after “months of discussion.”

“As of now, we aim to refocus and begin other restaurant-related projects to explore new concepts and ideas,” says the post. “For the time being, we will only be operating at the New Ulm and Redwood Falls locations.”

