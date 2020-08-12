Learn more about the 19 Mankato School Board candidates

(Mankato, MN) – Nineteen candidates have filed to run for District 77 school board.

Four board members will be elected on November 3, with a four-year term set to begin on January 4, 2021.

Here’s some information on each candidate:

Jamie Aanenson – Aanenson is an IT director who says he was raised by educators, and says his background has built a deep appreciation for education. He currently has two children attending Mankato schools, with another child at home.

Megan Dell – Dell is the owner of Mecca Tattoo and has three children attending schools in District 77. She says she believes she can advocate for a wide range of ages and needs.

Dr. Michael Haskins – Haskins is a 16-year math professor at MSU with two children attending schools in the Mankato school district. He describes himself as a passionate educator who is devoted to developing a diverse learning and working environment that will help improve education while helping students succeed.

Jennifer Jacobs – Jacobs describes herself as a third-generation board runner, with four children in the district. She says she believes it’s important to be mindful of all students served, including lower-income, people of color, and those of privilege.

Joseph Janzen – Janzen has a mechanical and construction background, but currently works in the insurance field. In college, he studied wind technology and repair. He says he wants direct involvement with education as the father of two Mankato school students, and that he wants to ensure the district uses tax dollars as efficiently as possible.

Erin Kenward – Kenward is a lifelong Mankato resident who wants to become more involved in his community. He has two children attending schools in Mankato.

Christopher G. Kind – Kind is a St. Peter native who is employed at Bethany Lutheran College. He has a child in the Mankato school district and has lived in Mankato for the last 31 years. Kind believes his experience with his special needs child, and both public and private schools could bring a fresh perspective to the board.

Janet Meegan – Meegan is a recent graduate of MSU Mankato, and holds a master’s degree in social work. She has two children in the Mankato school district. Meegan says she says she was to help ensure MAPS will remain an excellent school district by providing an equitable education to all.

Jeremiah Myer – Myer is a retired North Mankato resident and army veteran, who says he believes the single most important task elders have is to educate children. Three of Myers’ children are married to educators, according to his application.

Rajini Mysari – Mysari is a data analyst with a master’s degree in business administration. She has two children in the Mankato school district. She says being on the board would be an opportunity to understand how the community is working to build the next generation.

Habiba Rashid – Rashid is the Associate Director at Minnesota Council of Churches, and has five children in Mankato schools. She says her efforts as a board member would center on serving all children in the community.

Elizabeth Ratcliff – Ratcliff is a biology major with a coaching background who currently works in the insurance industry. Ratcliff says she is a problem solver who believes that education and inclusion of youth is an investment that benefits everyone in the community.

Kenneth A. Reid –Reid currently serves as the director of African American and Multicultural Affairs at MSU. He says he is committed to supporting teachers through needs assessments and professional development opportunities, and supporting student services through the lens of equity and inclusion.

Erin Roberts – Roberts is a lifelong Mankato resident and East graduate with three children that attend Mankato schools. Roberts says she has a long history of working and volunteering with local non-profit organizations. She says she wants to foster inclusivity and provide an excellent education in Mankato.

Abdi Sabrie – Sabrie is an incumbent on the board, and has served for five years. He is currently an academic advisor at South Central College. Sabrie says he wants to improve equity in the delivery of education, as well as support teachers and staff equitably.

Megan Schnitker – Schnitker is a South Dakota native who has taught Lakota and Dakota history and culture during her 4 1/2 years in the Mankato area. She says she can be a voice for the Indigenous population and other minorities.

Chris Shearman – Shearman is a North Mankato resident who ran at the encouragement of Mayor Mark Dehen. Shearman is a project manager at Life Time Fitness Corporate and has a child attending a Mankato school.

Shannon Sinning – Sinning has three children in the district, where he’s lived for 20 years. He is the co-chair of Kiwanis’ Camp Patterson Operating Committee, and has served as president for numerous organizations. Sinning says he believes he has the skills to help bring people together to make positive changes.

Christine Skilbred – Skilbred moved to Minnesota from Indiana in 2012. She has a master’s in secondary education and is former high school biology and environmental science teacher. Skilbred has two children in the Mankato school district, and says she has a strong commitment to public education.

