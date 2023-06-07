Legendary Pianist George Winston Dead At 73

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning pianist George Winston has died.

Winston blended jazz, classical, folk and other stylings on such million-selling albums as “Autumn,” “Winter Into Spring” and “December.”

According to an announcement on his web site, confirmed by a spokesman, Winston died Sunday after a 10-year battle with cancer.

He was 73.

Winston released more than a dozen solo piano albums, along with soundtracks for the TV miniseries “This Is America, Charlie Brown” and for “The Velveteen Rabbit,” which featured Meryl Streep’s narration of the children’s classic.

His 1995 release “Forest” won a Grammy for best New Age recording.