Legendary Tight End Rob Gronkowski Retires…Again

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Four-time All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski has announced he is retiring and won’t join Tom Brady for a third season in Tampa Bay.

The four-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots and Buccaneers thanked his teammates and coaches over the years in a post on Instagram and said he’s going back to “chilling out.”

The 33-year-old retired in 2019 after nine seasons with the Patriots.

He returned in 2020 when Brady went to Tampa and the close friends teamed up to help the Buccaneers win a Super Bowl in 2021.

Gronkowski had 621 catches for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns in the regular season.

He had 98 receptions for 1,389 yards and 15 TDs in the postseason.