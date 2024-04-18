Legislation That Could Force A TikTok Ban Revived As Part Of House Foreign Aid Package

WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation that could ban TikTok if its China-based owner doesn’t sell its stake has won a major boost as House Republicans included it in a package of bills that would send U.S. aid to Ukraine and Israel.

The bill could be law as soon as next week if Congress moves quickly.

The TikTok bill passed the House in March and has widespread support in both chambers.

It was included in the House foreign policy package after negotiations with the Senate over how long Chinese technology firm ByteDance Ltd. would have to sell its stake in the app.

President Joe Biden has said he would sign it.