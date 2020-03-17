Legislature passes bill to expand Highway 14 from Nicollet to New Ulm

(St. Paul, MN) – A bill to fund the expansion of Highway 14 to a four-lane from Nicollet to New Ulm passed Monday night by the legislature and awaits a signature from Governor Walz.

The bill passed in the Senate unanimously, and by a vote of 96-9 in the House after passing through the Senate finance committee.

About half of the funding would come from a $36 million federal loan with a 1% interest rate. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has also applied for a federal grant that would fund the remainder of the $74 million project. State officials promised to find the extra money to fund the 12-mile expansion if the state doesn’t get the federal grant.

Construction on the four-lane could begin as early as 2021.