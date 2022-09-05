LeRoy man sentenced to supervised probation, fines, fees on four felony child pornography charges in Mower County District Court

A LeRoy man facing ten felony child pornography charges in Mower County District Court after he was found to have two devices that contained several images of child porography after a search of his then-residence in Mapleview by authorities in July of 2020 has been sentenced to supervised probation, fines and fees on four of the charges.

37-year old Derek Charles Megraw was convicted and sentenced Friday to seven years of supervised probation and $2,085 in fines and fees for a felony charge of possession of a pornographic work, computer disk/electronic/magnetic/optical image with pornography. A 15-month prison sentence was stayed for seven years if Megraw complies with the 24 different conditions of his probation. Megraw was also convicted and sentenced Friday to seven years of supervised probation on three additional felony counts of possession of a pornographic work, computer disk/electronic/magnetic/optical image with pornography. Prison terms of 20, 25 and 30 months, respectively, were stayed for seven years if Megraw complies with the terms of his probation, and he first pleaded guilty to the four charges on May 31st of this year.

Five felony charges of possession of pornographic work involving a minor, plus an additional felony charge of possession of a pornographic work, computer disk/electronic/magnetic/optical image with pornography in the case against Megraw were all dismissed with his guilty pleas.