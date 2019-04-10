Less Snow, More Rain & Ice For Mankato Area??

Watonwan-Blue Earth-

Including the cities of St James and Mankato

543 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING…

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM

CDT THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze expected.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Watonwan and Blue Earth Counties.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this

evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 1 AM to 1 PM

CDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Power outages and tree damage are likely

due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or

freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in

either state.

Source: National Weather Service

