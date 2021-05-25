LeSueur County resident dies of COVID

A LeSueur County resident has died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The death was one of 11 statewide Tuesday and involved a person in their late 50’s, according to MDH. It’s the 25th death in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Nine of Tuesday’s deaths came from a private residence while two came from a long-term care facility, according to state health officials. Minnesota’s death toll is now at 7,381.

Another 256 infections were reported, which included four new cases in Blue Earth County.

There are 368 people currently hospitalized with the virus, which includes 96 intensive care patients, says MDH.