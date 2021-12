The City Center Partnership has announced the winners of Let It Glow, Kato, an annual window display contest for businesses.

City Center businesses are encouraged to decorate their windows with festive holiday displays for the public to enjoy. There were 22 participating businesses in the 2021 contest, the second year it’s been held.

Here are this year’s winners, with photos:

1st Place – Bellissimo Paint & Coatings – $1,000 prize

2nd Place – Whimsy & Weathered – $500 prize

3rd Place – Eide Bailly Tower – $250 prize