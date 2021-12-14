Letter from local legislator and 37 other colleagues requests Mayo Clinic end COVID-19 vaccination mandates for its employees

A letter from State District 27A Representative Peggy Bennett, a Republican from Albert Lea and 37 other state lawmakers is requesting that Mayo Clinic end COVID-19 vaccine mandates for its employees. Representative Bennett spoke with KAUS and stated that she and her colleagues are urging Mayo to look at, in their view, a more reasonable policy now that the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services does not have authority to order hospitals, nursing homes and other health care providers to vaccinate all of their workers….