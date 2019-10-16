Level 3 offender moving to Winnebago

(Winnebago, MN) – Winnebago Police have announced they’ll hold a Community Notification meeting regarding a Level 3 sex offender moving to the city.

James Dahlager is expected to be released from the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Stillwater on Tuesday, October 15th.

The notification meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 22nd at the Winnebago Municipal Center in the Community Room. Representatives from the Minnesota Department of Corrections and Winnebago Public Safety will be available with information.

Court records show Dahlager has been convicted of first-degree robbery in Benton, Hennepin, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Sibley, Wright, Kandiyohi, and Stearns counties.

He was also convicted of attempted second-degree sexual assault in Brown County in 2000.

