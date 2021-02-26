Level 3 predatory offender moving to Mankato

Mankato Public Safety is holding a community notification meeting as a Level 3 predatory offender prepares to move to the city.

Dwane Qutez Irving is currently residing at the Minnesota Department of Corrections facility in Faribault. He’s due to be released March 2, 2021, and will relocate to Mankato.

The community meeting will be via Zoom on Monday, March 1 at 3 p.m.

Irving has a lengthy criminal history, which includes convictions for assault and stalking. In April 2019, he was convicted on felony domestic abuse charges and sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison, with credit for 277 days served.

In Oct 2020, he was charged with criminal sexual conduct for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman with developmental disabilities.