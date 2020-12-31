Level 3 sex offender moving back to New Ulm

A Level 3 sex offender is moving to New Ulm.

New Ulm Police notified residents that Paul Alonzo would move to the city Dec 31. NUPD said Alonzo previously resided in the community. Police had held an initial public meeting in January 2019 when Alonzo first moved to town.

Alonzo is 29-years-old, and has a history of sexual contact, including penetration, with two teen girls known to him. His conduct also included videotaping the sexual assaults, according to a community notification released by police.

Alonzo will move to the 200 block of N Franklin St.