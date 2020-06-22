Level 3 sex offender moving to rural Le Center

(Le Center, MN) – A Level 3 sex offender will move to Le Sueur County.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s office says that Brian Joseph Miller 38, will move to the area of 245th Ave in rural Le Center when he is released from prison on Tuesday, June 23.

Law enforcement is authorized to inform their communities when a Level 3 sex offender is released from prison in the interest of public safety.

The Minnesota Courts website shows that Miller was convicted of 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct for an incident in 2004. He also has convictions for fourth-degree assault of a police office and first-degree burglary.