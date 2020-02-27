Level 3 sex offender moving to Waseca this week

(Waseca, MN) – A Level Three sex offender will move to Waseca this week.

Mark Wayne Petersen, 36 will move to the city from Waterville on Saturday. His new home will be on the 300 block of 2nd St NW.

Petersen was convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2003. According to a Notification of Release circulated by Waseca Police, Petersen “engaged in sexual contact with a known female teenager. Contact included penetration.”

Police say they were notified of the move on Wednesday and a community notification meeting is forthcoming.