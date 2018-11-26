Level 3 Sex Offender Moving To Waseca

A Level 3 sex offender who is being released from prison will move to Waseca.

Darren Everett Sweazey, 41, will move to the city “on or after November 27,” according to a Facebook post by the Waseca Police Department.  Sweazey was convicted of 3rd degree criminal sex conduct in 2009 and 2002.

The Waseca Police Department and representatives from the Minnesota Department of Corrections will hold a community meeting on Tuesday, November 27 at 6 p.m. at the Central Building Auditorium to provide residents with public safety information.

Level 3 sex offenders are considered the most likely to re-offend.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

