Level 3 sex offender moving to Winthrop

(Gaylord, MN) – A level three sex offender is moving to Winthrop.

According to a notification of release from the Sibley County Sheriff’s office. Mikael Joseph Miller will be released from the Lino Lakes prison on May 30th and will move to a residence on Carver Street North and 10th Street East. Miller “engaged in sexual contact with a known female child,” according to the notification.

The sheriff’s department, along with the Winthrop Police Department will host a community notification meeting Wednesday, May 22nd at 6:30 p.m. at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winthrop.

