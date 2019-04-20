Level 3 sex offender now living in Arlington

(Arlington, MN) – A Level 3 sex offender has moved to Arlington.

Joshua Vernon Reger, 32, moved to a residence on Clinton Street East in Arlington on April 15th. Reger has a history of possession of child pornography, according to a notice released by the Arlington Police Department. He also has two convictions of interfering with privacy.

A notification meeting will be held for residents on Tuesday, April 23rd at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Arlington.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)