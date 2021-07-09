Level 3 Sex Offender Quintin Branch moving to New Ulm

Quintin Alexander Branch, Level 3 sex offender, has moved to New Ulm.

The 25-year-old has been convicted of sex crimes against two boys, ages 12 to 13, who were known to him. He used his relationship of trust to exploit the victims, according to Brad VanderVegt of the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Branch was sentenced to 94 months in prison in Sept 2016. He was released on July 6.

New Ulm Police say Branch has moved to the 1300 block of N Broadway. He is one of two Level 3 sex offenders living in New Ulm.

Level 3 offenders are classified as those most likely to re-offend. VenderVegt said Branch will be under lifetime supervision, which includes registration as a sex offender.

A community notification meeting is posted on the NUPD YouTube page.