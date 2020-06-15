Lewiston man injured in Faribault Co crash

(Mankato, MN) – A Lewiston man was injured Sunday morning in a single-vehicle rollover crash east of Blue Earth.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at around 6:48 a.m., when a Dodge Charger that was westbound on I-90 crossed the center median, and came to a rest on the eastbound shoulder of the interstate.

Miguel Angel Silva, 19, the driver of the Dodge, was transported to United Hospital in Blue Earth for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Silva was wearing his seat belt, and alcohol wasn’t involved, according to the patrol.