Lexus strikes BMW getting pulled from ditch by John Deere in Sibley Co

(Gaylord, MN) – No one was injured, but some costly damage was done to two vehicles after a three-vehicle crash in Sibley County early Thursday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 4:46 a.m. to the crash on Highway 5, two miles east of Gaylord. A John Deere payloader had been pulling a 2014 BMW out of the ditch when a 2001 Lexus SUV traveling south attempted to pass the vehicles on the right, but lost control and struck the BMW.

The Lexus was driven by Raymond Gritz, 62, of Waverly. The BMW was driven by Eddie Smith, 49, of Arlington. Near man was injured.

The BMW sustained heavy damage, while the Lexus was moderately damaged.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s office says poor road conditions and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.