Lieser appointed Blue Earth County judge

Governor Tim Walz has appointed Andrea Lieser as a district court judge in Blue Earth County.

Lieser is deputy county attorney in Brown County, where she prosecutes felony and gross misdemeanor cases. She was previously a public defender for Minnesota’s 5th Judicial District.

“The balanced perspective that she has gained serving as both a public defender and prosecutor will be invaluable as she works to administer justice in the 5th Judicial District,” Walz said of Lieser.

Lieser will fill a vacancy for a newly-created district court judgeship. The seat will be chambered in Mankato.