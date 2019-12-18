Life without parole for convicted murderer Scott Engelbrecht

(St. James, MN) – Scott Engelbrecht will spend life in prison for killing his wife and stepdaughter.

The St. James man sentenced Monday in Watonwan County Court. Engelbrecht was convicted last month of two counts each of first and second-degree murder in the deaths of Joyce Engelbrecht, 67, and her 43-year-old daughter, Rachel Linder.

Both women were shot to death by Scott Engelbrecht in June 2018. He will not be eligible for parole.