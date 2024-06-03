Lifting Weights Isn’t Just Good For Your BODY
June 3, 2024 5:05AM CDT
We already know that lifting weights is good for your body, especially as you age. But a new study has found that it’s good for your mind as well. Researchers found that when older adults lifted weights, their muscle mass increased, as did their mental health, specifically when it came to reducing anxiety and depression. Researchers also found that when older adults lifted weights as a group, the added social aspect was even better for their overall well-being.