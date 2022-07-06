Lightning strike ignites fire at Mankato home

Mankato Public Safety says a lightning strike caused a fire at a home during Tuesday’s storms.

Fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire at 6:41 p.m. at 317 South Brook Circle, where they found smoke coming from the roof. Crews were on the scene for less than two hours and the fire was extinguished.

Associate Director Jeff Bengston with Mankato Public Safety said the fire spread was minimal but there was structural damage from the force of the lightning strike.

The homeowners were home at the time the fire started, but there were no injuries.

Damage estimates are unknown.