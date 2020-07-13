Lightning suspected in house fire in western Minnesota

OSAKIS, Minn. (AP) — Authorities suspect a lightning strike caused a minor house fire in western Minnesota.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call reporting smoke in the home in Osakis around 7 a.m. Sunday. Everyone was able to get out of the house without injury.

Firefighters found smoke and a small fire coming from the crawlspace under the house. Firefighters were able to put out the fire with little or no damage to the house, except for minor smoke damage.

A preliminary investigation indicates the fire was caused by a lightning strike.