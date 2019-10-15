Limited Edition Coca-Cola Tic Tacs to Debut Worldwide

Tic Tac is teaming up with Coca-Cola for the launch of the first mint with the “refreshing” taste of Coca-Cola.
Set to debut worldwide in the next few months, Limited Edition Tic Tac Coca-Cola combines the classic flavor of Coca-Cola soda with iconic Tic Tac mints.
Tic Tac Coca-Cola will debut in three different promotional Tic Tac box sizes emblazoned with “distinctive and impactful” brand graphics.
