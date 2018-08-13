Lindsay Whalen Announces Retirement from Lynx Today

If there were a Mount Rushmore of iconic basketball players in Minnesota’s history, Lindsay Whalen would be on it.

The star point guard for the Minnesota Lynx announced Monday that she will retire from the WNBA at the end of the season, putting an end to her magnificent 15-year career, and giving her an opportunity to focus solely on her job as head coach of the University of Minnesota women’s basketball team.

“I would like to announce that after 15 seasons in the WNBA I am going to retire after the 2018 season,” Whalen said in a release. “I would like to thank the WNBA, the Connecticut Sun, and the Minnesota Lynx for believing in me all of these years. I look forward to the next chapter in my basketball career and wish my Lynx coaches and teammates all of the best in the future.”

Whalen grew up in Hutchinson and starred there before leading the Gophers to national fame as a Final Four team in 2004. The Connecticut Sun drafted her and traded her to Minnesota in 2010, at which point she helped lead the Lynx to four WNBA titles.

Whalen’s career numbers are staggering, and Hall of Fame-worthy. She’s the WNBA’s all-time wins leader with 322 and counting, not to mention 54 in the playoffs. She’s third all time in assists, and a six-time All-Star who has made 13 straight playoff appearances including eight trips to the Finals.

She’s the only player in WNBA history with at least 5,000 points, 2,000 assists and 1,500 rebounds.

Whalen is in her first season as head coach of the Gophers, having been hired in April.

Source: bringmethenews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook