Lineup for Mankato’s 20th Annual Songs on the Lawn announced

Greater Mankato Growth has announced the lineup for the 20th annual Songs on the Lawn, which will take place on four Thursdays in June from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Civic Center Plaza in Mankato.

Local classic rock band City Mouse will perform for the first event of 2023 on June 1. The Bad Companions, Nunnabove, and the DW3 will hit the stage for the remaining three weeks.

Songs on the Lawn is an opportunity for friends and co-workers to gather and enjoy food from local vendors and free music.

Vendors include Dino’s Gourmet Pizzeria, Tavern on the Avenue, Flask, Number 4 American Bar & Kitchen, Pub 500, The Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center, Massad Group, Frozen Yogurt Creations, DonutNV, and Wooden Spoon.

Parking will be available in the Civic Center and Cherry Street ramps at no cost.

Here’s the complete lineup:

Thursday, June 1: City Mouse (classic rock)

Thursday, June 8: The Bad Companions (roots-rock rockabilly)

Thursday, June 15: NUNNABOVE (positive alternative pop)

Thursday, June 22: The DW3 (acoustic rock funk)