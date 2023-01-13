Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Buried At Graceland Next To Son

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland, her father Elvis’ mansion that on Friday was a gathering place for fans who were distraught over the singer-songwriter’s death at 54 a day earlier.

A representative of actor Riley Keough, who is Presley’s daughter, says Lisa Marie Presley’s final resting place will be next to her son. Benjamin Keough died in 2020.

Fans who visited Graceland on Friday were distraught at the loss of Elvis Presley’s only child and one of the last living touchstones to the icon whose influence and significance still resonates more than 45 years after his own sudden death.