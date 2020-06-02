Little Boy with Cerebral Palsy and Autism Completes Marathon on Walker

Tobias Weller walked so that others with neurological disorders may walk, too.

The 9-year-old from Sheffield, northern England, who requires a mobility device to move, finished a full 26.2-mile marathon-length relay while traversing up and down the street where he lives. His socially distanced community cheered him on along the sidelines as he crossed the finish line on Sunday.

His brave effort has raised $107,000 so far.

Weller made it his mission to complete a marathon using just his walker after he heard the story of British World War II veteran Captain Tom Moore, who raised $40 million for the UK’s National Health Service after completing a charity walk on his 100th birthday.

“I heard about Captain Tom and I thought, ‘Why don’t I use my walker to try to complete a marathon by walking up and down my street every day?’ ” said Weller in a video statement on his fund-raiser web page, adding that it would be a “ginormous challenge.”

The money he raised will be split between the Sheffield Children’s Hospital and his school, called Paces, where Weller receives an education alongside other kids with neurological conditions.

The humble marathoner said he got something out of it, too.

“Every bit of it has been totally awesome,” he said after the event. “I love it when my neighbors clap and cheer for me. I’m getting stronger and stronger every day. It’s such a good feeling.”

