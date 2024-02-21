Little Feat, Duane Betts coming to Mankato

Little Feat with special guest Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel will perform in Mankato this summer.

The show is Sunday, June 30 at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater. Tickets start at $37.50 plus fees and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Little Feat fuses many styles and musical genres, uniting California rock, funk, folk, jazz, country, rockabilly, and more. The band began in 1969 when Frank Zappa fired Lowell George, who then connected with Bill Payne and Richie Hayward.

Little Feat in 2024 is Bill Payne, Sam Clayton, Fred Tackett, Kenny Gradney, Scott Sharrard, and Tony Leone.