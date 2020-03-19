Little Free Pantries Are an Easy Way to Help Your Neighbors Right Now

You might’ve seen them while walking around your neighborhood: Outdoor cabinets that look like tiny houses filled with supplies. Little free pantries, sometimes called blessing boxes, encourage neighbors to share non-perishable food items and hygiene products with those in need. And with concerns about the new coronavirus causing more people to stay indoors, helping out those in your community who might not be able to stock up on pantry staples is more important than ever.

Similar to little free libraries (where anyone can borrow a book or leave literature for others to enjoy), free pantries help provide food to those in need. Usually, little free pantries are outside of a church or business. The wood structures are raised from the ground and feature glass doors so people can see what’s inside. Community members are encouraged to keep the pantries stocked by leaving canned or dry foods and other supplies for others to take when needed.

Mini free pantries have been springing up in neighborhoods across the United States since 2016, after Jessica McClard first set one up outside of her church in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She also started the Little Free Pantry website to help keep track of locations across the country. Currently, there are more than 850 free pantries on the map, with at least one in most states.

Source: marthastewart.com

Photo: Courtesy of Corri Biesemeyer