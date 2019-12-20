Live Ice Carving at Kiwanis Lights

(Mankato, MN) – Kiwanis Holiday Lights is a southern Minnesota tradition, but ice carving has become a tradition of the light show.

On Friday, ice carvers Joe Christensen and Adam Scholljegerdes of Sakatah Carvers, will create a festive holiday train from 24 300-pound blocks of ice.

Carving will be visible to those who drive or walk the Kiwanis light display. The sculpting will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon near the farm area at Sibley Park. It is expected to be completed by Saturday evening. Holes will then be drilled in the sculpture and LED lights inserted.

The holiday train sculpture will remain as long as weather permits.

This weekend is also the final weekend to visit Santa at Sibley Park. The fat, jolly, old soul will greet children in his house from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights is open each night through December 31, Sunday – Thursday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. More information can be found at the Kiwanis website.