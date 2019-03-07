Livestock killed in Brown County barn fire

(New Ulm, MN) – A fire has destroyed two swine barns and killed livestock in Brown County.

Fire crews were dispatched at 6:04 a.m. this morning to a call of two swine nursery barns on fire in Prairieville Township, according to a release from the Brown County Sheriff’s office. One of the barns was empty, but the other contained livestock that was killed in the blaze. It’s not known how many animals were killed.

There were no injuries reported. Damages have not yet been estimated.

The Sleepy Eye Fire Department was assisted by Morgan, Springfield, New Ulm, and Comfrey fire departments, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Brown County Sheriff’s office, and the Minnesota Fire Marshal’s office.

