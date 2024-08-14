Living In A Garage Is Now For The Super-Rich

Once upon a time, broke college kids were the only garage-dwellers, but a real estate developer in Manhattan just turned a grimy old parking structure into the city’s hottest condo. The brick building, near the water in Greenwich Village, is still stuffed with old cars, motorcycles and assorted junk, but buyers who’ve been promised amazing renovations have already bought several units that will be carved out – for a total of $100 million. The developers plan to keep the front look like it’s still a garage because “privacy is important to celebrities” who want it to look shabby. The remaining penthouse is said to be asking close to $85 million, according to people familiar with the situation.