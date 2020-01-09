Local activist group announces rally to protest war with Iran

(St. Peter, MN) – A local activist group will hold a rally Thursday to protest war with Iran.

Indivisible St. Peter-Mankato says the rally on January 9th will be part of a nationwide “No War with Iran” day of action.

“President Trump has unilaterally acted to assassinate Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, and he has threatened to target cultural heritage sites: threats that are international war crimes,” says a press release from the group. “Therefore, we are calling on Congress to prevent any further attacks and block Trump’s authoritarian actions.”

Indivisible St. Peter-Mankato says Minnesotans and people around the globe are tired of war and millions of lives hang in the balance.

The rally will start at 5 p.m. at Minnesota Square Park in St. Peter.