Local communities awarded grants for small cities

(St. Paul, MN) – Several local communities have been announced as recipients of grants for infrastructure and rehabilitation projects in small cities.

The grants, totaling nearly $19 million statewide, were announced by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) through the Small Cities Development Program.

“These grants will help small Minnesota cities move forward with essential improvements to housing and public infrastructure,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove.

Cities and townships with populations under 50,000, and counties with populations under 200,000 can apply for SCDP grants.

Local communities that received grants include:

Springfield – $531,300 for owner occupied housing

Waterville – $287,500 for owner occupied housing

Fairmont – $885,500 for owner occupied housing and commercial

Blue Earth – $317,400 for owner occupied housing

Lamberton – $782,000 for owner occupied housing and commercial

Mapleton – $345,000 for owner occupied housing

Redwood Falls – $864,800 for owner occupied housing and commercial

Trimont – $431,250 for owner occupied housing

To be eligible, projects had to meet one of three objectives: benefit people of low and moderate incomes, eliminate slum and blighted conditions, or eliminate an urgent threat to public health or safety.

SCDP grants are part of the Community Development Block Grant Program administered by the U.S. Department of Housing.