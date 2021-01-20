Local DAV chapter gets new van to transport vets to appointments

The local Disabled American Veterans local chapter has a new van to transport veterans to their medical appointments.

The Lyle C. Pearson Sr. Chapter #10 paid for the $27,000 van in part through three years of annual fundraisers, including the annual Rock Recon rolling broadcast with radio station Rock 95.

The Lyle C. Pearson Sr Chapter serves Blue Earth, Waseca, Nicollet, LeSueur, Sibley, and Watonwan counties.

The DAV is also looking for volunteer drivers. Anyone interested should contact their county veteran service office.