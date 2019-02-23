Local educator receives Minnesota special ed award

(St. Paul, MN) – A local educator has received a statewide award for his efforts in special education.

Scott Hare, Director of Student Support Special Services of Mankato Area Public Schools, has been named as 2019’s Special Education Administrator of the Year by the Minnesota Administrators for Special Education.

Hare was selected for the award because of his dedication to students with disabilities and their families, and his involvement in professional and community affairs.

Hare has served as the Director of Student Support for Mankato Area Public Schools since 2017. Prior to his arrival in Mankato, Hare was the Director of Special Services and Executive Director of Administrative Service for Shakopee Public Schools. He has also worked in an administrative capacity in schools in Belle Plaine, Jordan, Goodhue County, Melrose, and Robbinsdale.

Hare will be honored at a statewide recognition ceremony during a MASE conference in Brooklyn Park in March.

