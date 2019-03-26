Local event planned as groups rally statewide against domestic violence

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato’s Committee Against Domestic Abuse will host a rally this week to speak out against domestic violence.

CADA will partner with the Minnesota Coalition for Battered Women for a statewide day of action, “Minnesota Leads the Way in Taking Action to End Domestic Violence.”

The rally will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27th at 100 Stadium Court in Mankato. A march to the MSU campus and the Centennial Student Union will follow the rally, where attendees will contact their state legislators and ask them to support essential funding bills to support survivors and domestic violence services.

The rally is open to the public and will be held the same day as advocates gather for a rally at the Capitol rotunda in St. Paul.

