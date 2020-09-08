Local groups to present online series on policing in St. Peter & Greater Mankato

(Mankato, MN) – Several local groups have collaborated to bring residents a four-part online series on policing in St. Peter and Greater Mankato.

Education and Action Series on Policing in St. Peter and Greater Mankato will be presented over four weeks via Zoom. The series, starting Sept 10, intends to motivate, educate, and empower community members and civic leaders to improve policing in Mankato, North Mankato, and St. Peter.

“Over the course of the series, attendees will hear from community members, civic leaders, and experts, who will help us move our communities towards a safer, more inclusive and more equitable standard of law enforcement,” says a press release from Julio Zelaya, Project Coordinator of the ACLU of Minnesota. “Participants will be encouraged to work with local government and public safety departments so that they may be more responsive to community needs.”

Sessions are scheduled on Sept 10, Sept 24, Oct 15, and Oct 29 at 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION AND REGISTRATION

The series was organized by members of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council, NAACP Mankato, ACLU-MN, B.E.A.M., YMCA Mankato, and indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato