Local health depts hosting final Community Conversation series events this week
The Le Sueur County and Waseca County Public Health Departments are holding the final Community Conversation events this week.
The events are a way for the county health departments to engage residents directly on a variety of health topics.
The last two Waseca County Community Conversation events will be Wednesday, October 4 in Janesville at the Purple Goose from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, October 12 at the New Richland Library from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
In Le Sueur County, the remaining two events are Thursday, October 5 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Le Center at the Le Sueur County Clubhouse and Tuesday, October 10 in Waterville at the Waterville Area Senior Center from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information on event times, locations, and topics, or to sign up, visit the respective county website.