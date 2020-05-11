Local health providers to resume elective care today

(Mankato, MN) – Locally and around the state Monday, healthcare providers will get back to offering elective care.

Governor Tim Walz’s executive order lifting the ban on elective surgeries and procedures goes into effect today, allowing clinics to start working through a backlog of patients who have delayed medical procedures during the pandemic.

Dr. Andrew Lundquist, Chief Medical Officer, says Mankato Clinic’s facilities are a safe environment for patients as the reopening takes effect. “As we reach out to patients who have delayed their care, we are safely increasing patient volumes in a measured way,” he said.

Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic (MCHC) will also reopen to patients for appointments, tests, and procedures Monday. Hospital CEO Jeff Mengenhausen said that many new safety measures have been implemented, including masks for patients and caregivers, patient screening protocols, and frequent disinfecting and cleaning.

Mankato Clinic will also follow masking guidelines, and will screen every patient and caregiver at the door for COVID-like symptoms. All patients will be tested for COVID-19 prior to surgeries and procedures, according to a release.

Minnesota’s COVID-19 death count is at 578. Governor Tim Walz has slowly been easing restrictions put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19. The governor’s stay at home order is due to expire on May 18.