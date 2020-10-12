Local Hy-Vee stores offering free COVID-19 testing
(Des Moines, MN) – Hilltop, New Ulm, and St. Peter Hy-Vee stores now offer free COVID-19 testing.
The Des Moines-based grocer announced last week it would expand testing for the virus throughout its eight-state region, including testing for children ages 3 and older. The testing was first rolled out in August at 11 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations.
Tests are free, but online registration is required. It’s not necessary to have COVID-19 in order to be tested. Tests are being coordinated by eTrueNorth, according to the press release.
Tests are administered via a Hy-Vee pharmacy drive-thru testing process.
Here’s how it works:
If you register, you’ll be asked to answer questions and provide information.
You’ll then receive a test voucher number, test site location, and appointment time. When you arrive, you’ll be given a test kit after showing your voucher number.
Hy-Vee will then give instructions on how to self-administer the test, and supervise administration. When completed, you would drop your kit in a collection bin.
The entire process takes about five minutes, according to Hy-Vee.
All tests are shipped to a lab via UPS, and you would receive results in three to five business days.
Here are the Southern Minnesota locations offering COVID-19 testing:
Albert Lea, 2708 Bridge Ave
Austin, 1001 18th Ave NW
Faribault – 1920 Grant St NW
Fairmont – 907 S State St
Hilltop Hy-Vee, 2010 Adams St, Mankato
New Ulm, 2015 S Broadway
St. Peter, 1002 Old Minnesota Ave
Worthington, 1235 Oxford St.