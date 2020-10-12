Local Hy-Vee stores offering free COVID-19 testing

(Des Moines, MN) – Hilltop, New Ulm, and St. Peter Hy-Vee stores now offer free COVID-19 testing.

The Des Moines-based grocer announced last week it would expand testing for the virus throughout its eight-state region, including testing for children ages 3 and older. The testing was first rolled out in August at 11 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations.

Tests are free, but online registration is required. It’s not necessary to have COVID-19 in order to be tested. Tests are being coordinated by eTrueNorth, according to the press release.

Tests are administered via a Hy-Vee pharmacy drive-thru testing process.

Here’s how it works:

If you register, you’ll be asked to answer questions and provide information.

You’ll then receive a test voucher number, test site location, and appointment time. When you arrive, you’ll be given a test kit after showing your voucher number.

Hy-Vee will then give instructions on how to self-administer the test, and supervise administration. When completed, you would drop your kit in a collection bin.

The entire process takes about five minutes, according to Hy-Vee.

All tests are shipped to a lab via UPS, and you would receive results in three to five business days.

Here are the Southern Minnesota locations offering COVID-19 testing:

Albert Lea, 2708 Bridge Ave

Austin, 1001 18th Ave NW

Faribault – 1920 Grant St NW

Fairmont – 907 S State St

Hilltop Hy-Vee, 2010 Adams St, Mankato

New Ulm, 2015 S Broadway

St. Peter, 1002 Old Minnesota Ave

Worthington, 1235 Oxford St.