Local law firm to be featured on Dateline episode

Friday night’s Dateline NBC episode will explore the 2015 murder of a Brewster woman whose accused husband who represented by a Mankato law firm.

Thomas K. Hagen and Steven P. Groschen represented Christopher Kruse, who was charged with the murder of his 40-year-old wife Jan Kruse. Both criminal defense attorneys are with Mankato’s Kohlmeyer Hagen Law Office.

Jan Kruse was shot to death in her bed while her husband and teenage daughter were home. Christopher Kruse was acquitted on all charges on February 13, 2020.

The episode will feature interviews with Christopher Kruse, and Chris and Jan’s son, Isaac. Jan’s sister Kay, and other family members are also interviewed.

The episode “Far from Spider Lake,” will air Friday, December 4 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on NBC.