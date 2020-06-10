Local leaders holding virtual racial equity town hall

(Mankato, MN) – Local leaders are holding a virtual town hall event that will focus on racial equity.

The event will be streamed Wednesday, June 10 at 6 p.m. on Senator Nick Frentz’s Facebook page.

Participants include Bukata Hayes of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council, Director of Public Safety Amy Vokal, Mayor Najwa Massad, and former student president at MSU, Anisa Omar. Senate Minority Leader Jeff Hayden will also join the conversation.

Discussion will center around the killing of George Floyd, racial equity, police accountability, and criminal justice reform.

Questions can be sent in advance to justin.emmerich@senate.mn.