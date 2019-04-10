Local LGBT Advocate Jessica Flatequal Dies

A prominent local advocate for the LGBTQ community has died.

Jessica Flatequal passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 46, according to her CaringBridge page.

Flatequal was a long-time Mankato resident, graduating from East High School and Minnesota State University. She was the first director of MSU’s Gender and Sexuality programs at the college and headed up the LGBT Center, Women’s Center, and Violence Awareness and Response program

Flatequal was diagnosed with late-stage liver disease in January. A memorial is being planned.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

