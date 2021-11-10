Local license exam stations reopen

Three area driver exam stations have reopened after being closed for health and safety reasons during the pandemic.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced that locations in St. Peter, New Ulm, and Gaylord were among the 67 exam stations around the state set to open in November.

A total of 67 exam stations, mostly in Greater Minnesota were closed in March 2020 due to Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order, reducing the number to 15. The legislature provided funding to reopen the exam stations during the 2021 legislative session. Using a phased approach, 43 stations will reopen this year, while the remaining 50 will be opened by the end of 2022.

The three local locations will handle Class D and motorcycle skills tests, as well as knowledge tests by appointment. New Ulm's station will be open every Thursday, Gaylord; the first Tuesday of the month, and St. Peter the second Tuesday of the month.